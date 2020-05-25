Lana Del Rey’s New LP Is Called ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

From Born To Die to Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana Del Rey is the queen of the impactful and instantly iconic album title. And it looks like her reign is going to continue for a while longer. The alt-pop queen fired up her Instagram account over night to address the backlash against her viral Instagram post and also shared a little music-related news. Like the title of LDR6. Chemtrails Over The Country Club is the name of Lana’s new LP and it drops on September 5. She is also releasing two books of poetry in 2020.

In a subsequent post, the 34-year-old shared a poem called “Patent Leather Do-Over” from Behind The Iron Gates — Insights From An Institution. Lana reads the poem, which references Sylvia Plath and her novel The Bell Jar, as she descends a wooden staircase down to the beach. It’s incredibly beautiful and haunting in a way that reminds me of the introduction to “Ride.” Watch Lana give additional context to her Instagram post and share poetry below. September 5 can’t come quick enough.

Lana addresses controversy:

Lana’s “Patent Leather Do-Over” poem:

