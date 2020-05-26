Katy Perry Unveils Animated Lyric Video For “Daisies”

Katy Perry’s “Daisies” campaign continues to delight with the arrival of an animated lyric video. Directed by Canadian duo Vallée Duhamel, the trippy visual finds the pop star’s avatar floating through space, blowing away rocks and balancing on precarious edges. If it looks a little familiar, that’s because Katy brought the concept to life with a live performance on American Idol. “Last week I was in a live action version of this animation created by,” the enduring hitmaker revealed. “I’m happy to reveal the next dimension of #Daisies with this lyric video.”

So far Katy’s “Daisies” campaign has given us a series of spectacular performances — no small feat considering that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic and she’s about to give birth — and innovative promo ideas like her “Daisies” face masks. The song is expected to debut in the top 50 this week, giving it a nice platform to grow from. After all, this is the kind of mid-tempo moment that takes a couple of listens to really click. Check out the pastel-hued animation below.

