Beyoncé Lands 11th Number One Hit With “Savage Remix”

Some strange things have been going on with the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. Artists and labels are openly gaming the system, which doesn’t seem to bother anyone in particular. Songs debuting high and then plummeting is simply the new normal. However, organic hits can still happen. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” took months to crack the top 10, Post Malone’s “Circles” set a new record for longevity and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix” just topped the chart after being narrowly shut out for the last two weeks.

While “Savage Remix” is Megan’s first number one hit, it ranks as Beyoncé’s 11th. She notched up four with Destiny’s Child (“Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name,” “Bootylicious” and “Independent Women Part 1”) and seven as a solo artist (“Savage Remix,” “Perfect Duet,” “Single Ladies,” “Irreplaceable,” “Check On It,” “Baby Boy” and “Crazy In Love”). Amazingly, “Savage Remix” went to #1 without Queen Bey even bothering to tweet about the collaboration, let alone promote it. Listen to the ruthlessly catchy banger below.

