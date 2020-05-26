Oliver Tree’s “Bury Me Alive” Video Is Nightmare Fuel

Oliver Tree surprised fans by revealing the cover and release date of his long-awaited Ugly Is Beautiful album last week. The sharpest dresser in alt-music now treats us to a new single called “Bury Me Alive.” And, as you can probably tell by the title, it’s not exactly upbeat. “Carry me away in a coffin, that’s the day that I’m stopping,” the 26-year-old begins the song. The second verse isn’t any cheerier. “Bury me alive, some days I’m dead inside,” he raps. “It’s fine, everything will end in time.”

That takes us to the soaring chorus, which is a more in line with his throwback rock sound. “I watch out, I’m shot down,” the unlikely hitmaker wails. “It always falls apart.” It would be an Oliver Tree release without a wacky video and “Bury Me Alive” certainly qualifies. In it, our hero rocks a pair of dangly balls on his chin as he walks down a dark alley with balloons. This is certified nightmare fuel, so watch at your own discretion (below). Ugly Is Beautiful drops on June 12. Pre-order your copy here.

