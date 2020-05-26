Shakira’s Grammy-Winning ‘El Dorado’ Turns 3

Reaching superstar status is one thing, maintaining it for 20+ years is something else entirely. But that’s exactly what Shakira has done since shaking up the Latin-pop world with Pies Descalzos way back in 1995. It speaks volumes for the Colombian queen’s longevity and impact that El Dorado was still a landmark event when it arrived 22 years after her (global) debut in 2017. Shakira’s 11th album celebrates its third birthday today and the bop-filled, collaboration-heavy collection has only improved with age.

After reminding the girls that she still reigns supreme in the streaming age by landing a gigantic hit with “Chantaje” (the song that introduced Maluma to most of the world), Shakira teased the album with a loved-up banger called “Me Enamoré.” Both tracks take pride of place on El Dorado — along with other previously-released hits like “La Bicicleta” and “Deja Vu” — but there were plenty of gems waiting to be discovered. This is one of those rare albums where the non-singles stand-to-toe with the hits.

“Toneladas” and “Amarillo” rank as two of the living legend’s loveliest mid-tempo moments, while “When A Woman” stands out as Shakira’s best English-language song since “Men In This Town.” The latter, which was co-written with hitmakers Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, is the kind of euphoric, unashamedly romantic bop that could have made huge waves around the world if given the chance. “Coconut Tree” is also well worth a listen for its breezy, island vibes. All in all, there isn’t a single skip on the album.

El Dorado went on to sell 4 million adjusted units around the world and was rewarded with a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album. It deserved that and a whole lot more. The opus proved that Shakira can still beat the new guard of stars at their own game, while staying true to her own unique sound and lyrical approach. Revisit the album below and join our prayer circle for new music. Hopefully S12 isn’t too far away.

