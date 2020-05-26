Shakira Confirms That She’s Working On New Music

It has been a big day for Shakira fans. El Dorado, the hitmaker’s 11th album, celebrated its third anniversary and the Queen of Latin-Pop kindly gave an update on new music. After fans trended #ShakiraReleaseNewMusic over the weekend, she decided to responded with a studio pic. “‪I’ve read your tweets bosses!” the Super Bowl savior captioned the image. “I’m on it!” While there is no mention of a release date or even a general timeline, Shakira has been chipping away at S12 for a while now.

The flawless 43-year-old is rumored to be working with Latin super-producer Rafa Arcaute as well as some of her long-time collaborators. So far, the only new single to emerge in 2020 is “Me Gusta.” The collaboration with Anuel AA had the misfortune of dropping just as the coronavirus outbreak was turning the world upside down, which could explain why it didn’t have the impact it deserved. After all, the song is a bop and the video is flawless. No doubt, there are many more hits to come! See Shakira’s update below.

