Melanie C Is Back With “Blame It On Me”

Melanie C’s 8th album takes shape with a new banger called “Blame It On Me.” The Spice queen’s latest is about self-love and exiting a toxic relationship. “Makeup running down my cheeks, lying here in disbelief,” she begins the song over chunky house beats. “Blinded me so easily, you’re messing with my energy.” By the time the catchy chorus arrives, the fabulous 46-year-old is ready to stand up for herself. “Why don’t you just blame it on me again? Wide awake but you’re sound asleep again,” Mel hisses.

“If it works for you then I’ll take the heat again, running out of people you can call your friend.” If “Blame It On Me” and recent single “Who I Am” are any indication, the pop icon’s new album is going to be a club-centric gem. She even comes through visually. The video for “Blame It On Me,” which was directed by Sylvie Weber, is giving me serious Sporty Spice vibes. In it, our heroine plays a warrior (inside a computer game, no less) who generally kicks ass. Check out the nostalgic clip below.

