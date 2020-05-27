Tones And I Announces New Single “Ur So F**king Cool”

Tones And I had the biggest hit of 2019 with the globe-conquering “Dance Monkey,” a song that topped the charts literally everywhere except the US (where it “only” peaked at number four). In fact, the track has been so big that it has made rolling out new music a challenging proposition. How do you get people interested in your latest bop when they’re still streaming “Dance Monkey”? That’s the fate that befell “Bad Child,” but the upcoming “Ur So F**king Cool” might have more luck.

For starters, it sounds a little less emo (at least from the perky snippet) and has the same, bracing electronic production as “Dance Monkey”. “Ur So F**king Cool” also shares a similar, high-concept video with Toni Watson’s (her real name) mega-hit. In it, the breakout star plays a multitude of different characters including an old man, a plastic surgery addict and a bespectacled hipster. “Ur So F**king Cool” drops on May 29. See Tones And I’s intriguing announcement posts below.

