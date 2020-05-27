Anuel AA fired up his social media accounts to announce that he’s dropping a double album on Friday. Yes, May 29! The 22-song set is called Emmanuel and boasts collaborations with fellow Latin superstars like Enrique Iglesias (“Futbol y Rumba”), Bad Bunny (“Hasta Que Dios Diga” and “Así Soy Yo”), Karol G (“Secreto”) and Farruko & Zion (“Que Se Joda”) as well as US stars like Lil Wayne (“Ferrari”) and Travis Barker (“No Llores Mujer”). As expected, the album includes mega-hit “China” — a collaboration with Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna and J. Balvin.

Interestingly, a number of the Puerto Rican hitmaker’s recent singles don’t make the cut. For example, his duet with Shakira (“Me Gusta”) is omitted from the album along with “Keii” and “3 De Abril.” That means fans are being treated to a lot of new music. It will be fascinating to see how Anuel’s opus performs in comparison to Bad Bunny’s two 2020 albums, YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban A Salir — both of which cracked the top 10 on the Billboard 200. See the full tracklist of Emmanuel below and pre-order/save your copy here.

Anuel AA’s Emmanuel tracklist:

CD A

No llores mujer ft. Travis Barker

Somos o no somos

Reggaetonera

Jangueo Ft. Tego Calderón

Hasta que Dios diga Ft. Bad Bunny

Narcos

Futbol y Rumba Ft. Enrique Iglesias

Que se Joda Ft. Farruko & Zion

Ferrari Ft. Lil Wayne

El manual

CD B

Estrés Postraumático

Los hombres no lloran?

Así soy yo Ft. Bad Bunny

El problema

Bandido Ft. Mariah

Rifles rusos Ft. Tego Calderon

Mi Vieja

Nubes negras

Tocándote

Antes y después Ft kendo Kaponi, Yandel & Ñengo flow

Secreto ft. Karol G

China Ft. Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J. Balvin

