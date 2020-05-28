Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” Is Here

Mike Wass | May 28, 2020
Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated Chromatica drops tomorrow (May 29), but Little Monsters can blast a new song from the album while they wait. “Sour Candy,” the superstar’s collaboration with BLACKPINK, is here and it’s a ’90s-inspired house banger. And no, you’re not imagining things. It does sound a hell of lot like Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” due to both songs sampling Mary Jane Coles’ “What They Say.” (Justice for Witness!) “I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry,” Jennie from the K-Pop quartet begins the song. “I’m super psycho.”

Mother Monster makes her first appearance a little later. “I’m hard on the outside, but if you give me time,” she belts over retro beats. “Then I could make time for your love.” The confectionary metaphors continue from there. “I might be messed up, but I know what’s up,” Gaga declares. “You want a real taste, at least I’m not a fake.” As expected, “Sour Candy” is well on its way to reaching number one on iTunes. In fact, the only song standing in its way is “Rain On Me” — Gaga’s collaboration with Ariana Grande. Listen to the bop below.

