ROSALÍA Reunites With Travis Scott On “TKN”

The ROSALÍA juggernaut picks up even more speed with the arrival of “TKN,” a club-ready collaboration with Travis Scott. The pair, who previously worked together on a remix of “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” have palpable creative chemistry and then shines through on their latest. The Spanish lyrics reference everything from the mafia to arthouse director Gaspar Noé, while Travis’ English-language verse is fundamentally about sex. “She got hips I gotta grip for,” he spits. “A lot of ass, don’t need to have more.”

How did the collaboration come about? “You know, we’ve been in the studio twice together,” ROSALÍA tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “The first time he came to the studio where I was working and I [showed] him some music that I was working on… and then I show him TKN. And I remember he fell in love with the song.” She then praised his energy. “He has a lot. A lot,” the “Con Altura” queen emphasized. “And also he’s extremely smart. I could tell you that being around him, he’s inspiring, he’s somebody that when he comes into the room.”

Watch the dizzying visual below.

