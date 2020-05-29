Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” Is Getting A Streaming Release

EDIT: The post has been updated with Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring.” Listen to the Glory bonus track below.

More justice for Glory! After unveiling new cover art, Britney Spears is now putting “Mood Ring” on all streaming services (it arrives on May 29). The song was originally only released as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of Glory, so this will be the first time that most fans can legally access it. Is it worth the four-year wait? Well, not really… but that’s beside the point. Devotees finally have something new-ish to devour and “Mood Ring” is a perfectly cute bop that outshines several tracks that made the standard edition.

“Look in the mirror, Who do I see? Who do I wanna be today?” Britney ponders over DJ Mustard’s slick beats. “If you came for a show, which role should I take?” The song really comes to life on the chorus. “My love is a mood ring, up and down emotions — all these mood swings,” she coos. “You know how to read the touch of my skin, nothing on my body but this mood ring.” Sexy! If “Mood Ring” performs well (get ready to stream, bitches) there is every chance of RCA opening the vault and sharing more goodies. See Britney’s now-deleted announcement below.

Listen to the song:

The announcement:

Britney Spears tweets and deletes promotion for her new single Mood Ring, on all streaming services at midnight your time. #BritneyMoodRing pic.twitter.com/DBXsiZFpYu — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) May 28, 2020

🚨🚨 GAY EMERGENCY 🚨 🚨 It appears Britney Spears is officially releasing Mood Ring on all streaming services at midnight. It is already out in Australia and New Zealand right now. pic.twitter.com/2JcTpdOTmd — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) May 28, 2020

