Becky G & Chiquis Team Up For “Jolene”

EDIT: The post has been updated with Becky G and Chiquis’ Spanish-language riff of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Listen to the song below.

Becky G is the busiest women in pop. Over the last couple of weeks, the 23-year-old has released an epic, English-language bop called “They Ain’t Ready” (this slinky song deserves so much more) and lent her vocals to Gente De Zona’s “Muchacha.” Both songs have elaborate video clips that find the breakout star playing a biker chick and a sexy mechanic, respectively. Who knows what she will cook up for “Jolene.” Yes, Becky is returning to the New Music Friday lineup with another bop.

The prolific hitmaker fired up her social media accounts to reveal the cover of “Jolene” — a collaboration with banda queen Chiquis (the daughter of the late, great Jenni Rivera). The title raises the obvious question: Is this a cover of Dolly Parton’s country classic? Or is the song merely sampled? I guess it could also be something entirely new. Anyway, we’ll know soon enough! “Jolene” drops at midnight tonight. See Becky G’s announcement post below.

The song:

The announcement:

