girl in red Covers Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”

With the majority of the world in lockdown, Radio 1 has temporarily closed its Live Lounge. Instead, the station is inviting artists to perform cover versions from the safety of home. girl in red gets the ball rolling with an exquisite take on Dua Lipa’s chart-conquering “Don’t Start Now.” The Norwegian pop star transforms the song into an emotional piano ballad, which is no easy feat. “I’ve really liked Dua Lipa since her earlier songs,” the breakout star explains. “She’s a cool girl, who’s really talented and smart.”

“The song’s been out for a while now but it still feels really fresh which I think is such a good sign it’s a great song.” 2020 is shaping up to be another banner year for Marie Ulven (her real name). The 21-year-old has contributed “Kate’s Not Here” to The Turning soundtrack and shared a gut-wrenching new single called “Midnight Love.” The latter is expected to appear on girl in red’s much-anticipated debut LP, World In Red, which is due later this year. Listen to her version of “Don’t Start Now” below.

