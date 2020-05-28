Dolly Parton Drops “When Life Is Good Again”

We don’t deserve Dolly Parton. In addition to making much of her catalogue available for streaming, starting a web series for children called Goodnight With Dolly and donating $1 million to Coronavirus research, the country legend has also found the time to pen a song inspired by the COVID-19 crisis while in lockdown. Only instead of spreading doom and gloom, the 74-year-old opts for a sunnier approach — sharing life lessons she has learned over the last couple of months on “When Life Is Good Again.”

“When life is good again, I’ll be a better friend,” Dolly begins the song over a simple guitar arrangement. “A bigger person when life is good again. She continues to share her optimistic mindset on the chorus. “I’ll open up my heart and let the whole world in,” the enduring hitmaker chirps. “I’ll try to make amends, when life is good again.” The song immediately struck a chord with fans and is already racing up the download charts (it’s top 20 on iTunes). Listen to the lovely anthem below.

