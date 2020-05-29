Kim Petras Lends Her Voice To Kygo’s “Broken Glass”

Mike Wass | May 29, 2020 12:01 am
CREDIT: Joey James
Kim Petras Interview
Kim Petras Interview
We speak to Kim Petras about her new single 'Malibu' and upcoming album.

All of the singles from Kygo’s Golden Hour (out now) have been immaculate, but there are still a lot of gems to discover on the album. Like “Broken Glass.” A collaboration with German pop diva Kim Petras, this is a bittersweet banger of the highest caliber. “We were so close to something right, but we’re stupid,” she begins the song. “We could turn love into a fight, over nothing.” That takes us to the explosive chorus: “So cheers to us and what we had, let’s keep dancing on the broken glass.”

How did the collaboration come about? “‘Broken Glass’ really connected with me and what I was going through at the time,” Kim explains. “Kygo and I have written a couple of songs together in the past, but we’ve been trying to make something happen. I think the song is amazing and I’m a big fan of Kygo, so I’m really excited to be on his album and for it to come out!” Of course, “Broken Glass” follows hot on the heels of “Malibu” — the lead single from Kim’s upcoming project. Listen to “Broken Glass” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

Tags: ,