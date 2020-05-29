Kim Petras Lends Her Voice To Kygo’s “Broken Glass”

Kim Petras Interview We speak to Kim Petras about her new single 'Malibu' and upcoming album. MORE >>

All of the singles from Kygo’s Golden Hour (out now) have been immaculate, but there are still a lot of gems to discover on the album. Like “Broken Glass.” A collaboration with German pop diva Kim Petras, this is a bittersweet banger of the highest caliber. “We were so close to something right, but we’re stupid,” she begins the song. “We could turn love into a fight, over nothing.” That takes us to the explosive chorus: “So cheers to us and what we had, let’s keep dancing on the broken glass.”

How did the collaboration come about? “‘Broken Glass’ really connected with me and what I was going through at the time,” Kim explains. “Kygo and I have written a couple of songs together in the past, but we’ve been trying to make something happen. I think the song is amazing and I’m a big fan of Kygo, so I’m really excited to be on his album and for it to come out!” Of course, “Broken Glass” follows hot on the heels of “Malibu” — the lead single from Kim’s upcoming project. Listen to “Broken Glass” below.

