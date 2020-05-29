Zella Day Drops Disco-Tinged Bop “My Game”

After a five-year hiatus, Zella Day returned to the music scene in April with a hazy ballad called “People Are Strangers” — and, believe it or not, it was absolutely worth the wait. The first taste of Where Does The Devil Hide (an EP due August 28) shimmers and shines like a pond full of koi, but it has nothing on the retro fever-dream that is “My Game.” The 25-year-old delves into disco on her latest single. “Sound of your heart tells me you’re a believer,” she begins the song. “Hot like the sun in the middle of winter.”

Zella then lays down the ground rules on the chorus. “Is it a shock when you’re not on top?” she asks over Dan Auerbach’s finely-calibrated production. “Now you’re playing my game.” It’s blissful and instantly addictive. “It’s a disco game board with a pair of cherry red dice rolling in my favor,” the Kicker queen says of the vintage bop. “I’m climbing up onto the table in my glitter platforms and I’m calling the shots.” Watch the stunning video, which was inspired by spy films of the ’60s and directed by Phillip Lopez, below.

