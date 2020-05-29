Griff Ups The Tempo With “Forgive Myself”

Griff caught everyone’s attention in 2019 with a bunch of killer singles and an excellent EP called The Mirror Talk. The 19-year-old’s hot streak continued earlier this year with a powerful ballad called “Good Stuff,” which is dedicated to the foster kids her parents took care of when she was growing up. The Brit now turns her focus inward on the uptempo “Forgive Myself.” “I’m a little exhausted, I been torturing myself everyday,” Griff begins the song. “Over every single mistake I’ve made, but I just can’t help it.”

The breakout star continues to obsess over the past as we near the chorus: “I let them in, so surely I’m to blame.” The penny finally drops, however, and Griff decided to practice a little self-love. “I gave my heart to the wrong somebody else,” she belts over synths on the chorus. “And I need to forgive myself.” With “Good Stuff” racking up millions of streams and word of mouth spreading, Griff is due for a major commercial breakthrough. The talented teen just might get it with “Forgive Myself.” Listen below.

