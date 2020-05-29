Her Power! Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” Is #1 On iTunes

It was supposed to be Lady Gaga’s day, but Britney Spears decided to throw a spanner in the works. While the iTunes chart is dominated by bops from Chromatica, Instagram’s leading light claims the top spot… with a song from 2016. Yes, “Mood Ring” is outselling “Rain On Me” and two versions of “Sour Candy.” How did this happen? Well, the pop icon decided to reward fans for getting justice for Glory by finally making the Japan-only bonus track available to stream and download.

The message was received loud and clear, and Britney’s army got to work. If the 38-year-old cobbles together a lockdown video (honestly, a supercut of her iconic Instagram moments would do), there’s no reason why “Mood Ring” can’t do a little damage on the Billboard Hot 100. After all, the DJ Mustard-produced song still sounds remarkably fresh and landing a belated hit would encourage RCA to share a few more goodies from the vault. Most importantly, this tells Britney that fans are ready and waiting for her next move.

