James Arthur & Nicole Scherzinger Team Up For “Wet”

Here’s the duet you didn’t know you needed until now. James Arthur teams up with Nicole Scherzinger for a surprisingly great, stripped-back version of “Wet” — yes, the sexy banger from the pop diva’s Killer Love LP. Given that the original is an uptempo club anthem about getting naked and popping your pussy in the club, “Wet” isn’t the obvious candidate for an acoustic makeover. But James and Nicole work wonders with the material, and remind us that they possess two of the best voices in popular music.

“Wet” is the latest installment of James’ Acoustic At Home Series on YouTube. He’s using it to promote his Safe Inside campaign, which encourages people to stay at home during the COVID-19 crisis. All profits from this endeavor are being donated directly to SANE and NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. So, kick back and listen to some good music — knowing that you’re helping people in need. Also, can we get justice for Killer Love? This reminds me how much I loved that album. Get “Wet” below.

