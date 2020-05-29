Chappell Roan’s Hot Streak Continues With “California”

2020 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for Chappell Roan. The singer/songwriter got the ball rolling by a genre-defying, LGBTQ+ anthem called “Pink Pony Club” and then followed it up with an exquisitely crafted ballad called “Love Me Anyway.” She now makes it a hat-trick of perfect singles with “California,” a gloriously forlorn lament about homesickness and industry fatigue. “I stretched myself across four states,” Chappell begins the song. “New lands, West Coast where my dreams lay.”

The breakout star then details her own experience in the City of Angels. “‘Cause I was never told that I wasn’t gonna get, the things I want the most,” she croons. “But people always say if it hasn’t happened yet, then maybe you should go.” It all comes to a crescendo of sadness on the chorus. “Come get me out of California, no leaves are brown,” Chappell sings. “I miss the seasons in Missouri, my dying town.” Watch the dreamy video, which finds our heroine looking miserable in the Hollywood Hills, below.

