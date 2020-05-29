Anuel AA Taps Enrique Iglesias For “Fútbol Y Rumba”

Anuel AA’s sophomore LP, Emmanuel, arrived today (May 29) and it’s a star-studded affair featuring collaborations with Latin hitmakers including Karol G, Ozuna, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Farruko & Zion. The reggaeton heavyweight also includes two tunes with Bad Bunny and a potential crossover smash featuring Enrique Iglesias. The latter is called “Fútbol Y Rumba” and it’s the kind of irresistible party jam that puts a smile on your face and commands you to swing your hips.

The chorus loosely translates (excuse my poor Spanish) as “Champagne, football and party, the reggaeton is booming/the party doesn’t stop… there’s just one life, there isn’t a second.” From there, Enrique turns his attention to a lady and showers her with compliments. Anuel kindly rolled out a video for “Fútbol Y Rumba” last night and it has already amassed five million views. (He also dropped a visual for the Bad Bunny-assisted “Hasta Que Dios Diga”). Watch both clips below.

Anuel & Enrique:

Anuel & Bad Bunny:

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!