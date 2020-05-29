Target Bonus Track: Lady Gaga’s “Love Me Right” Is A Gem

Lady Gaga’s much-anticipated Chromatica arrived today (May 29) and zoomed straight to number one on iTunes. As good as the standard album is, you might want to think about hunting down the Target edition. After all, it has three bonus tracks including “Love Me Right.” Slower in tempo than much of the club-heavy opus, “Love Me Right” finds Mother Monster at her most vulnerable. “My life is a story, do you wanna know the truth?” she begins the song. “I’m tall in high heels, but I am only five foot two.”

The hitmaker continues to open up as the song progresses. “I don’t wanna feel this way no more, I don’t wanna feel this weight,” Gaga sings. “I’m sick of hiding from myself, I don’t wanna feel this pain.” That takes us to the catchy chorus. “Would you still love me if I gave it all up just to cry? Would you still love me right?” There’s something about this that reminds me of The Fame era, which is obviously a very good thing. Listen to “Love Me Right” below and get your copy of the Target edition here.

