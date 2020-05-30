Katy Perry Unleashes MK Remix Of “Daisies”

From innovative live performances to a gorgeous, animated lyric video, Katy Perry has gone above and beyond for “Daisies.” However, she’s not done yet. The pop star now rolls out the first remix and it’s a nostalgic, ’90s-evoking overhaul from veteran DJ MK. “Some of u with sharp ears caught a glimpse of this remix earlier this week,” the mom-to-be tweeted. “Major thanks to [MK] for kicking off the first #Daisies dance party of the summer… we will dance even if it’s at home!”

“Daisies” debuted at number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, becoming Katy’s 25th top 40 hit. (We love a hit-filled discography). Time will tell if “Daisies” climbs any further in the weeks ahead, but radio airplay is key. This is the kind of song that has the potential to appeal to a very wide demographic… if they get a chance to hear it. In other Katy news, “Swish Swish” trended worldwide after fans noted that Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy” uses the same sample. Listen to the MK remix of “Daisies” below.

