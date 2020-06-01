Orville Peck Duets With Shania Twain On ‘Show Pony’ EP

With his fringed Lone Ranger mask and deep tenor, Orville Peck is one of the most recognizable newcomers in country music. Which is ironic given that he has never shown his face. The mystery man’s breakout 2020 is set to continue with the release of a new EP called Show Pony — an epilogue of sorts to his Pony LP — on June 12. The six-track set contains a new single called “No Glory In The West” (watch the video below), a cover of Bobbie Gentry’s “Fancy” and a duet with Shania Twain called “Legends Never Die.”

“I loved my experience with Pony,” Orville explains in the press release. “However, Show Pony is a more confident perspective and allows me to share even more both lyrically and musically. Like all country albums, Show Pony is a little collection of stories – some sad, some happy – and I am excited for people to hear it.” As for that collaboration? “Working with Shania was a dream come true, her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.” See the EP tracklist below.

Orville’s Show Pony EP:

1. Summertime

2. No Glory in the West

3. Drive Me, Crazy

4. Kids

5. Legends Never Die (duet with Shania Twain)

6. Fancy

