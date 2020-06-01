Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Debuts At #1

They did it! Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” as debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The club banger becomes Mother Monster’s fifth chart-topper, taking pride of place alongside “Just Dance,” “Poker Face, “Born This Way” and “Shallow.” As for Ariana? It’s her fourth visit to the top spot. Her previous number one hits are “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings” and “Stuck With U.” Excitingly, “Rain On Me” is the third all-female collaboration to reach number one on the Hot 100 this year. (The others being “Say So” and “Savage Remix”).

“Rain On Me” is just what the doctor ordered for Gaga’s Chromatica era. While “Stupid Love” started out strong, it didn’t have legs. The superstar needed a smash to get back some momentum and the ’90s-evoking duet shot straight to number one on iTunes — until it was briefly dethroned by Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” — and delivered huge streaming numbers. It was also propped up by the blockbuster visual, which amassed 75 million views in its first week of release. Check it out below.

Are you even remotely surprised? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!