Protest Songs Surge On Streaming Services

With hundreds of thousands of citizens taking to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd, protest songs are surging on streaming services. The unofficial soundtrack of the movement is Childish Gambino’s 2018 chart-topper, “This Is America.” The Grammy-winning anthem re-entered the global Spotify chart at number seven, racking up more than three million streams in the last 24 hours. Other songs experiencing a huge resurgence are Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” and James Brown’s “Say It Loud — I’m Black And I’m Proud.”

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Game’s “Don’t Shoot,” J. Cole’s “Middle Child,” Killer Mike’s “Don’t Die,” 2Pac’s “Keep Ya Head Up,” Ludacris’ “S.O.T.L. (Silence Of The Lambs),” Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” Vic Mensa’s “16 Shots,” 21 Savage’s “A Lot” and Solange and Lil Wayne’s “Mad” all re-entered the US Spotify chart. The explosion of anger at the state of injustice in America also found people turning to an old classic for comfort. The Five Stairsteps’ 1970 classic “O-o-h Child” has made a (very) belated Spotify debut.

