Poppy Covers t.A.T.u.’s “All The Things She Said”

Poppy has released a cover of t.A.T.u.’s “All The Things She Said” just in time for Pride month. It’s always dangerous to tinker with a classic and the internet’s favorite pop star wisely remains faithful to the original. The production has been given a makeover and Poppy leaves her stamp on the song, but it is still very much recognizable. “I’m in serious shit, I feel totally lost,” the 25-year-old sings. If I’m asking for help it’s only because being with you has opened my eyes, could I ever believe such a perfect surprise?”

That takes us to the iconic chorus: “All the things she said, all the things she said — running through my head.” If nothing else, it’s a reminder of how underrated the faux lesbians of t.A.T.u. really were. “This cover song was delivered to my label over two weeks ago with the purpose of being released in time for Pride Month,” Poppy explains. “Unfortunately, in the time elapsed since then, we’ve been faced with a tragedy that calls for our much needed attention.” She then shared her views on the current events.

“While we are still fighting for equality in the LGBTQ+ community, we still have a long way to go, and there still remains an absurd amount of injustice for minorities in America,” Poppy states. “I cannot adequately express my disdain for how our government, and above all, our president is reacting to what’s happening in America right now.” Watch the I Disagree singer’s black-and-white “All The Things She Said” visual below.

