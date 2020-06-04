Crazy Frog Is Releasing A New Album in 2020

From a global pandemic to UFOs and murder hornets, 2020 has no fucking chill. Which makes it the perfect year for Crazy Frog to launch a comeback. Yes, the CGI pop star fired up his newly-created Twitter account to let fans know that a new album is on the way. It will be the goggle-wearing amphibian’s first offering since 2009, and I’m honestly here for it. Maybe another album of questionable covers will lighten the mood. After all, Crazy Frog had bops. And they are still being streamed in staggering numbers.

Of course, the unlikely hitmaker is best remembered for his reworking of Harold Faltermeyer’s “Axel F.” That song was a global sensation in 2005 — topping the charts in more than a dozen countries and climbing all the way to number 50 on the Billboard Hot 100. The video is still generating huge numbers on YouTube with more that 2.1 billion views. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Crazy Frog released three albums between 2005 and 2009, landing hits with covers of “Popcorn,” “Jingle Bells” and “We Are The Champions.” Let the comeback commence!

