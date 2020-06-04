New Find: GRANT Gets It Very Right With “Words”

GRANT put her hand up as Sweden’s next big pop export in 2018 when she went viral with “Catcher In The Rye.” The 25-year-old followed it up with a debut LP called In Bloom and got straight back to work. She returned last week with a mesmerizing pop song called “Words,” which serves as the introduction to a still-untitled EP (due in the fall). “What if words don’t make it better? What if time won’t get us right?” GRANT sings on the catchy chorus. “Baby, what are words if they never matter? Will we use our doubts to make up our minds?”

The emotional track, which was produced by Martin Sjølie and Teofrans, is essentially about relationship dynamics. “I think relationships are a bit like religion, it has faith and rituals and when you doubt you should take comfort in knowing, it’s because you care,” GRANT explains. “It takes courage to endure. That is love. Briefly we peek outside our window and wonder if what we do matters and if these rituals are giving us what we need… looking at it that way, the idea of mundane seems kind of insane to me.” Watch the video below.

