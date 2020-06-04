Britney Spears’ “Mood Ring” Is Also A Streaming Hit

Britney Spears shocked the music world last week when a 4-year-old bonus track from Glory reached number one on iTunes — blocking no less than two new Lady Gaga songs. “Mood Ring,” originally an exclusive in Japan, spent a couple of days on top and then, as expected, started to slowly fall. But this isn’t a flash-in-the-pan event. Yesterday, the song debuted on Spotify’s global Viral 50 chart at number 36. The chart essentially ranks songs by how much they are being shared, which means that “Mood Ring” is clicking.

Of course, it’s not a coincidence that yesterday was also the 20th anniversary of Oops!… I Did It Again debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. No doubt, fans were being particularly active with online promo. But that doesn’t change the fact that “Mood Ring” is doing way better than any four-year-old bonus track has the right to. All we need now is a cute, little quarantine video and the pop icon could stunt on the new girls a while longer. In any case, this bodes well for the reception of new material.

Are you surprised by the song’s success? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!