R3HAB, TINI & Reik Unite For “Bésame (I Need You)”

R3HAB has to be the busiest man in music. The Dutch producer has already released seven singles this year including the HRVY-assisted “Be Okay” and contributed contributed “Feel Alive” to SCOOB! The Album. He’s now back with a bilingual banger called “Bésame (I Need You).” A collaboration with Argentine pop star TINI and Mexican trio Reik, the R3HAB’s latest sounds like a crossover hit. “You got something about you, something about you blow me away,” the song begins. “I think future without you, future without you just ain’t okay.”

From there, TINI and Reik harmonize on the sultry chorus. How did the song come together? “Right after we started working on [it], it was clear what the sound of the track will be like,” R3HAB reveals. “TINI and Reik brought the perfect energy, which you can hear throughout the entire song.” The featured artists feel the same way. “I find it very interesting to explore new musical styles, and ‘Bésame’ definitely has a special sound, distinctive from other songs,” TINI adds. “I feel very honored to collaborate with these two great artists.”

As for Reik? “We love the song,” they reveal. “It’s super energetic, it makes one dance and have fun all the time. It’s one of those songs that you really just wanna jump to. Looking back, we remember meeting TINI at a concert in Argentina when she was 15, or so. It’s crazy now having the song together with her. About R3HAB, we just recently met him, and we love what he does.” Watch the sexy “Bésame (I Need You)” video below.

