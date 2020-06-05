Astrid S Launches Debut LP With “Dance Dance Dance”

Astrid S has been tinkering away at her debut LP since at least 2018 (and probably for a lot longer), but it looks like the Norwegian pop star is finally ready to unleash it upon the world. The 23-year-old joins an unusually barren New Music Friday lineup with a sad banger called “Dance Dance Dance,” the official lead single from her long-awaited album. “I didn’t call you back, my fault,” she begins the song. “Some days, I don’t talk at all. It turns out she’s been going through it emotionally.

“Truth is that I’ve been hurting, truth is I lock myself in,” Astrid sings. And I don’t know what to do.” By the explosive chorus, however, she has come up with a plan. “If I get too drunk, I’m gonna pretend everything will be okay in the end,” the breakout star belts over Jack & Coke’s crisp synths. “If I lose myself and it doesn’t work, I’m gonna dance, dance, dance, then it’s not gonna hurt.” There’s a long history of teary-eyed club anthems and this is a worthy addition to the canon. Listen below.

