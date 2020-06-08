Christina Aguilera’s Legendary ‘Bionic’ Looks

On this day in 2010, Christina Aguilera unleashed Bionic upon the world. The album was too far ahead of the curve to be fully appreciated at the time, but fans and critics now hold it up as a sex-positive, genre-bending triumph. Given that the music is finally getting the credit it deserves, can we talk about the looks that Legend X was serving? The platinum blond hair, shocking red lipstick and dominatrix-inspired fashion still inspire awe today. The fact that Christina was rocking those ensembles on breakfast TV just makes it all the more iconic.

The ultimate serve of the Bionic era, visual-wise, is “Not Myself Tonight.” The Hype Williams’ directed video is equal parts fetish porn and high-fashion shoot with a liberal sprinkling of Madonna’s “Express Yourself.” It kills me that we didn’t get visuals for “Woohoo,” “Desnudate,” “Sex For Breakfast” and “Vanity.” The possibilities are endless. I guess part of what makes Bionic so special, is that the era was mercilessly cut short. There is magic in imagining what could have been. Click through some of Christina’s Bionic looks up top.

