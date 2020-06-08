June 8, 2020 is shaping up to be a historic day for Fighters. Not only is it the 10th anniversary of Bionic, but the first time — in a decade — that the album’s iTunes bonus track has been available on streaming services. Yes, Christina Aguilera did fans a solid by making “Little Dreamer” available everywhere. Produced by UK indie band Ladytron (they also handled “Birds Of Prey”), “Little Dreamer” is a gorgeous electro-lullaby about the connection between mother and child. At least, that’s my interpretation.

“Look at the stars, I will take one down for you,” Christina begins the song over waves of gentle synths. “No matter what the distance, I’ll see it through.” She then promises to always be there, no matter what. “So long, my little dreamer, I’ll miss your face,” the pop icon coos. “We’ll always stay connected through time and space.” There’s something distinctly melancholy about “Little Dreamer,” which led many to believe that it might actually be about a miscarriage or lost loved one. Listen to the gem below.

