Christina Aguilera’s “Desnudate” Is A Cult Classic

I couldn’t let the 10th anniversary of Bionic pass without giving “Desnudate” a special shout-out. Produced by Tricky Stewart, the spicy banger finds Christina Aguilera at her most seductive and fun. “What is your indulgence, tell me what’s your vice?” Legend X begins the song. “Do you like it naughty? Do you like it nice?” She then sprinkles in a little Spanish (“Dime tus fantasias” and “¿Estás listo?”) before reaching the simple yet utterly iconic chorus: “You got to desnudate (get naked), desnudate (for me).”

What inspired this hidden gem? “[It’s] a really fun club record that I wrote specifically for… people to have a good time,” Christina revealed in an on-camera interview. She also wrote it for her Spanish-speaking fans. “A lot of my Latin fans too that I know are like ‘When’s your next record in Spanish?’ It will come, I promise it will come, but this [is a] little, fun hold-me-over [that] just makes you wanna dance and get up and go out with your friends.” Sounds about right. Revisit the cult classic below.

