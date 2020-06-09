Pitbull, Tito & Guru Randhawa’s “Mueve La Cintura” Video

Mike Wass | June 9, 2020 3:14 pm
CREDIT: Mr. 305
Pitbull lives up to his moniker of Mr. Worldwide on “Mueve La Cintura.” One of the many collaborations on the rapper’s star-studded Libertad 548, the sizzling banger combines elements of Latin and Indian culture. Tito “El Bambino” reps Puerto Rican with his Spanish-language verses, while Indian superstar Guru Randhawa sprinkles a little Punjabi into the mix on the bridge. As usual, Pit switches between Spanish and English on the chorus: “Mueve la cintura, your hips don’t lie — now move your little hips like that and wind.”

Mr. 305 unleashed the video for “Mueve La Cintura” yesterday (June 8) and it’s a suave affair that finds the collaborators rocking stylish suits on a beach. Of course, they are joined by a gaggle of supermodels who pose in skimpy bikinis and serve a little choreography around a bonfire. All in all, it’s completely on-brand for Pitbull and already generating huge numbers on YouTube. Watch the multi-lingual visual below. Hopefully, this starts a trend of US stars collaborating with Indian hitmakers.

