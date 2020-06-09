Ben Platt Soars On “Everything I Did To Get To You”

Songland contestants delivered a steady stream of very good songs, but “Everything I Did To Get To You” might be the show’s best offering yet. Penned by David Davis (with a little help from mentor Ryan Tedder), the power ballad reaches new heights thanks to Ben Platt. “I’ll admit the fact that I settled for somebody just to fight the lonely,” the Sing To Me Instead star begins the song. “Put myself out on the line, tried to change the old me.” That takes us to the soaring, gospel-tinged chorus.

“All the hearts I ever held just held me back, I’ve been bruised and burned but somehow I’m intact,” Ben belts. “All the times I thought I might’ve reached the end, I’d do it all again — everything I did to get to you.” Given the general chaos of 2020, the multi-hyphenate has remained very busy. He contributed a bunch of new songs to the Deluxe Edition of Sing To Me Instead and released a Netflix special. Ben is also starring in the second season of The Politician, which premieres on June 19. Listen to his new tune below.

