Nicki Minaj To Reunite With 6ix9ine On “Trollz”

Nicki Minaj knows how to keep the arbiters of Stan Twitter on their toes. A couple of weeks after helping Dr. Luke land a number one hit by jumping on the remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So,” the rapper is reuniting with convicted sex offender 6ix9ine for a song called “Trollz.” The track drops this Friday (June 12) and is destined to be a huge hit if their last collaboration, “Fefe,” is any indication. However, it’s something of an understatement to say that she’s drawing heat for the decision.

“He literally dragged someone you consider your sister some weeks ago,” one commenter pointed out in reference to 6ix9ine accusing Ariana Grande of payola. Another Twitter user found it hypocritical to donate a portion of the proceeds to Black Lives Matter under the circumstances. “Ure black and collabing with a racist who constantly says the n word yet ure donating proceeds of this songs to #BlackLivesMatter,” they wrote. “Make it make sense.” The Queen hitmaker explained the charitable aspect in further detail on Instagram.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc,” Nicki wrote. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police.” See the rap superstar’s full statement below.

