BENEE’s “Supalonely” is the hit that won’t quit. Originally released in 2019, the perky loner anthem caught fire on TikTok and was then embraced as the unofficial theme song of quarantine 2020. It didn’t take long for radio to catch on and now the New Zealand newcomer has a veritable smash on her hands. “Supalonely” has amassed more than 850 million streams and recently cracked the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. And it’s only the beginning. BENEE made her TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and nailed it.

The performance, which was filmed remotely, finds the 20-year-old serving a Cruella de Vil-inspired look — complete with dogs. She wisely switches out the expletives from the song and bops along with her band and featured artist Gus Dapperton. “It feels very weird posting anything other than my support for BLACK LIVES MATTER right now but this is a big moment for me that I have to acknowledge,” she posted on social media. “Thank you all for your support and please continue to speak out against injustice and call out racism whenever you encounter it.”

Watch BENEE in action below.

