Maren Morris Preps New Singles “Just For Now” & “Takes Two”

After last week’s barren New Music Friday, it looks like things are slowly getting back to normal. One of the artists joining this week’s lineup is country superstar Maren Morris. She is making up for lost time by releasing two new singles — “Just For Now” and “Takes Two.” It turns out the songs have been locked away on the 30-year-old’s laptop for a while now. “GIRL has been out over a year & has been one of the most transformative periods of my life,” Maren revealed on social media.

“During this time off the road, I had the opportunity to polish up 2 older songs of mine that I couldn’t wait for you to hear.” The hitmaker also revealed that she shot the cover art in her garage and did her own glam. It will be interesting to see how Maren’s new singles perform. She is currently enjoying the biggest hit of her career with “The Bones,” a song that crossed over to pop radio and climbed all the way to number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. See her announcement below.

