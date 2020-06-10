Asia’s Next Breakout Band? WayV Slays “Turn Back Time”

South Korea is the still the hottest music market in Asia, but China is catching up — fast. Take WayV. The 7-member boy band is started out as the Chinese sub-unit of K-Pop superstars NCT, but then debuted under their current moniker in early 2019. They soon amassed a huge global following and are now ready to take the next step with their first full-length album, Awaken The World. The project is soaring up iTunes (it’s already top five), while the lead single is blowing up on YouTube.

Speaking of which, “Turn Back Time” is an undeniable banger. Their sound is equal parts pop and hip-hop with a sprinkling of club beats. It’s fast, frenetic and utterly addictive. WayV also have the visual aspect on lock. Their “Turn Back Time” video boasts high production values, special effects, dizzying choreography and multiple costume changes. All in all, it’s very impressive. Watch the breakout stars’ blockbuster visual and stream their debut LP, Awaken The World, in full below.

Listen to the album:

WayV’s “Turn Back Time” video:

