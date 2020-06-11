Georgia Ku Returns With Uplifting “Lighthouse”

After penning hits for artists like Dua Lipa, Martin Garrix and Zedd, Georgia Ku decided to release one of her own. The LA-based singer/songwriter went viral in 2018 as one of the featured artists on NOTD’s “So Close” and then released her solo debut, the emotional “What Do I Do,” in 2019. She now returns with an uplifting single called “Lighthouse,” which is essentially about being there for someone in times of need. “Won’t put your feelings on the table, don’t ever say what’s on your mind,” Georgie begins the song.

On the soaring chorus, she promises to be supportive no matter what. “I’ll be careful with your heart now, I know you’re fragile,” Georgia belts. “Baby, when it’s dark out, I’ll be your lighthouse.” What inspired the song? “For me, ‘Lighthouse’ is about being in love with someone struggling with mental health issues and the intense but vital learning process I went through in order to be there for them despite feeling powerless over the situation,” the breakout star reveals. “I hope this song resonates with anyone trying to be someone else’s light during these dark times.” Listen below.

