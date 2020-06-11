Shamir Channels ’90s Pop/Rock On Defiant “On My Own”

Shamir is back with a new tune just in time for Pride Month. The prolific, genre-defying artist reimagines ’90s pop/rock on the instantly hummable “On My Own.” Essentially about being jaded/realistic about love, Shamir’s latest bristles with honesty and reflection. “I used to think that love was fleeting, you’ll just end up hurt,” he begins the song over jangly guitars. “But it’s a cosmic game of meetings that may never work and I think maybe I deserve a little more.” I felt that.

The Cataclysm singer lays out his new mantra on the catchy chorus. “I don’t mind to live all on my own and I never did,” Shamir croons. “And I don’t care to feel like I belong, but you always did.” All in all, this might be the 25-year-old’s most accessible song since the Ratchet era. Excitingly, “On My Own” is the first taste of a new album that is due in the fall. Watch the self-directed visual, which serves a series of killer, retro-inspired looks (all the clothes are secondhand), below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!