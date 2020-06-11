Aluna’s Solo Album Takes Shape With “Warrior”

As one half of beloved UK duo AlunaGeorge, you’re already well acquainted with Aluna’s voice from hits like “White Noise” and “You Know You Like It.” The artist/producer is now spreading her solo wings with bops like “Body Bump” and the just-released “Warrior.” A statement of intent, the Brit’s latest is about reclaiming the dance floor for black women. “I’ve been focusing on you, I’ve been hoping,” she begins the track over beats she co-produced with SG Lewis. “I’m still waiting you to see me and I know there’s no use.”

That takes us to the massive chorus: “Tell me what to do, I want a warrior fight with you.” What inspired the song? “‘Warrior’ is a portrait of a woman in the shadows,” Aluna reveals. “She has to see herself, instead of waiting for others, by calling on that warrior spirit, the one that makes us fearless enough to be ourselves.” She then explains the song’s ultimate goal. “I set myself the challenge to reclaim a space in dance music for black women, a space currently saturated by white cis males,” the hitmaker says.

“Music is one of the ways I fight and my weapon is joy, making sure those who have felt like they are not invited to the party know that they ARE the party,” Aluna continues. “We have to keep fighting, but also… keep dancing along the road to equality.” Listen to “Warrior” below and stay tuned for more bangers.

