Hilary Duff’s Blissful ‘Breathe In. Breathe Out.’ Era

Remember when Hilary Duff briefly saved pop in 2015 with the magnificent Breathe In. Breathe Out. and then bounced? I sure do. After a couple of false starts (the actually very good “Chasing The Sun” and “All About You”), the original Ex Act finally got the ball rolling with “Sparks.” That song underperformed and the entire era was prematurely cut short — proving once and for all that we can’t have nice things. It’s a shame because there were so many gems hiding on that album including “One In A Million,” “Confetti” and the glorious title track.

As we near the album’s five-year anniversary, it’s fun to look back on Hilary’s last pop era. The multi-hyphenate really went the extra mile with multiple awards show appearances, TV performances, record signings (remember those) and a couple of release parties. Sadly, the pop icon shows little interest in returning to music full time. She did, however, team up with husband Matthew Koma and RAC for a cute cover of Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go.” So let’s pray for more random bops moving forward. Click through our Breathe In. Breathe Out. gallery up top.

