Tyla Yaweh Teams Up With Post Malone For “Tommy Lee”

After amassing more than 250 million streams with his first project, Heart Full Of Rage, in 2019, Tyla Yaweh is ready to take the next step. He link with mentor Post Malone for an explosive new single called “Tommy Lee.” And, as the name suggests, this muted banger is about being a real-life rock star. “You always talkin’ about it, you never makin’ no profit,” Tyla begins the song over drowsy beats. “I treat my hoes like a option, if she talkin’ and get out of pocket.” That takes us to the chorus.

“I’m livin’ life like a rockstar, pullin’ up stretch limousine,” the 25-year-old sings with heavily distorted vocals. “So look at me now, cost a fee the double C’s all on my feet.” Post jumps in towards the end of the song with an instantly-quotable verse. “Pull up with the drum like I’m Tommy Lee,” he spits. “Yaweh got the stick, came to rock with me.” Given Post’s dominance on streaming services and Midas Touch at radio, there’s everything chance that this will be Tyla’s commercial breakthrough. Listen below.

