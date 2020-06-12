Surfaces Links With Elton John For “Learn To Fly”

Surfaces Interview We speak to the breakout duo about rising hit 'Sunday Best' and new music. MORE >>

Texas duo Surfaces ranks as one of 2020’s breakout acts thanks to “Sunday Best.” The feel-good banger went nuclear on Spotify and quickly crossed over to radio. The irresistible earworm just cracked the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and is destined to soar a lot higher in the weeks to come. Instead of resting on their laurels or releasing another tune from their Horizons LP, Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki are releasing a brand new tune called “Learn To Fly” — that just so happens to feature Elton John.

“All the highs and the lows and the weight, it all goes,” Surfaces sing in the first verse. “You can’t let them keep you down.” Elton’s contribution is similarly hopeful. “Sometimes it gets difficult when everything’s the same, you toss and turn,” he croons. “Push and pull, you don’t know who to blame.” That takes us to the uplifting chorus. “All the broken people put your hands up high,” they belt. “If you lift ’em up, you might just touch the sky.” This is the perfect antidote to 2020. Listen to “Learn To Fly” below.

