Black Eyed Peas’ New LP Features Shakira, Maluma & Becky G

One of the few good things to happen in 2020 is the resurgence of The Black Eyed Peas. The iconic hip-hop/pop outfit landed a massive streaming hit with the J Balvin-assisted “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” — climbing all the way to number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. They followed it up with another Latin-flavored banger called “Mamacita,” which samples Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita.” It is shaping up to be just as big, racking up hundreds of millions of streams since arriving in April.

The trio — Fergie is still on hiatus — is now ready to release a full-length project. Translation arrives on June 19 and it features a handful of Latin superstars. Shakira lends her voice to a song called “Girl Like Me” (let’s hope this is a single!), while Maluma appears on “Feel The Beat.” Other collaborators include Becky G (“Duro Hard”), Nicky Jam and Tyga (“Vida Loca”) and El Alfa (“No Mañana”). Check out the full tracklist of Translation below and pre-order your copy here.

BEP’s Translation tracklist:

1. “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” (with J Balvin)

2. “Feel The Beat” (with Maluma)

3. “Mamacita” (with Ozuna & J Rey Soul)

4. “Girl Like Me” (with Shakira)

5. “Vida Loca” (with Nicky Jam & Tyga)

6. “No Mañana” (with El Alfa)

7. “Tonta Love” (with J Rey Soul)

8. “Celebrate”

9. “Todo Bueno” (with Piso 21)

10. “Duro Hard” (with Becky G)

11. “Mabuti” (with French Montana)

12. “I Woke Up”

13. “Get Loose Now”

14. “Action”

15. “News Today”

