Lindsey Lomis Makes Major Label Debut With “Feel”

After generating millions of streams as an independent artist, Lindsey Lomis makes her major label debut with “Feel.” And the 17-year-old comes out swinging. “Feel” is a hook-filled, instantly catchy pop song with enough edge and attitude to set her apart from the crowd. “Did you just call to say you hate me? I swear to God if you say maybe,” she memorably begins the song over Ryan Daly’s funky production. “Something tells me keep on waiting, for you to show up at night.”

Yes, bad boys have always had their appeal — and, at the very least, Lindsey has her eyes wide open. “I like the way you make me feel,” the Nashville singer/songwriter belts on the chorus. “And every time it hurts at least I know it’s real.” The track is accompanied by a shadowy video, which the talented teenager filmed during quarantine. It finds her singing in an empty parking lot and sitting on a sofa in the middle of the road. Listen to the first cut from Lindsay’s upcoming EP below. She is definitely One To Watch.

